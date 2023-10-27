Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? October 27 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We should just start off this article by saying the following: If you have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Max Thieriot drama, we more than understand! Just consider now that it has been over five months since the season 1 finale first aired; not only that, but there is no word yet on when production for the next batch of episodes will even start.

Just in case what we said already is not a giveaway, the series remains off the air tonight. Our personal hope remains that it could come back in January or February, but one factor will determine that above all others: The state of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Curious for some sort of update on all of this? Well, here is what we can say for the time being: There have been active discussions between the actors’ union all week and the AMPTP, the group of streamers and studios on the other side of the labor dispute. Unfortunately, there is still no official deal, and nor is there a specific timetable on when such a deal is going to be struck. There have been some crossing their fingers and hoping that one is imminent, but something could go wrong with negotiations at any given moment.

At the earliest, what we can say here is that Fire Country may be able to kick off production within the first couple of weeks of November, but even that may be ambitious. Remember that not only does a deal need to be signed, but the cast will have to travel out to Vancouver. We know already that planning a season like this with a pretty large scale is not easy; some of it may be done in advance in hopes of a resolution.

No matter when Fire Country comes back, it is also clear one big question will need to be answered: What will happen with Bode? Is he going to stay behind bars for good?

