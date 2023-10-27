Upload season 3 episode 4: What did Ivan steal Choak?

Upload season 3 episode 4 on Prime Video absolutely contained a ton of big moments and beyond just that, we also think that there is a little bit more that can be said about the future of one of the show’s central adversaries.

So who are we talking about here? Think in terms of Choak, a man who had a key part to play in the whole Freeyond experiment, but also someone who was living in Lakeview. In the end, what we saw here was Ivan taking the drive with Choak’s name on it, with the larger question now being what in the world he actually has planned. Is there some sort of specific endgame that he has in mind?

Well, it is important to remember first and foremost that Ivan had allegiances with the Ludd resistance, and he may be a window into a larger plan that is being done there. What we learned at least about Matteo is that several Ludds can be somewhat ruthless in their approach that technology is evil. Within the world of Upload, absolutely there are a lot of examples of this being the case.

Yet, can you also argue that there is a little bit of middle ground here at the same time? We would certainly like to imagine that it’s possible, where tech can be useful in the right hands, and with the right regulations. We wouldn’t be startled at all if we are being sent down a road of two different extremes this season, with each one of them presenting a different approach to how to handle this world. You had one ground with Horizon trying to use tech to exploit the poor, and it is clear that there is another group out there that wants it gone altogether.

