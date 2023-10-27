Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 return date: Why wait?

If you are eager to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 arrive on Starz, rest assured that you are not alone! We tend to think that there are a ton of people out there who turned on the app looking to see another episode for the Joseph Sikora series. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

So what really happened here? Why is the series off the air? We wish that there was some sort of viable, scientific explanation for this, other than of course the fact that this is something that Starz tends to do with a lot of Power shows, and then also a few of their other hits like Outlander. These weeks off the air give viewers a chance to catch up, and it also allows them to briefly spotlight some other programs at the same time.

When Power Book IV: Force does return to the air in a week, rest assured that there will be a lot of other great stuff on the air. After all, just consider for a moment the spot that Tommy is in. There are a lot of people coming for him — some want him dead, whereas some others want him behind bars. Vic is already working as a snitch, and we certainly know that he has made his fair share of enemies throughout Chicago. He does clearly care a lot for Mireya, but in so many ways, doesn’t that relationship feel doomed? There just doesn’t seem to be that much of a path forward there given how much danger he constantly finds himself in.

There are two more episodes to go on the second season. As for a possible season 3, nothing is confirmed as of right now — but we remain hopeful! An announcement could come on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike, or so we hope.

(As a reminder, actors deserve a fair deal!)

