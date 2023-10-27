Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz, season 2 episode 9?

Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Are you going to have a chance to see season 2 episode 9 in the near future?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — the Joseph Sikora series is not going to be on the air tonight. Why is that? Well, it’s rather simple, and tied very much to something that the folks at Starz have a tendency to do sometimes. There is often a strange, one-week hiatus that we get over the course of their shows, whether it be the Power franchise or some other shows like Outlander.

Rest assured, this is not some super-long break and in just a matter of just one week, you will be able to dive into the series once more. If you can’t wait for more details, you can check out some synopses below…

Season 2 episode 9, “No Loose Ends” – Tommy and Diamond suspect a snitch and put their inner circle to the test as the war between Miguel and Mirković comes to a head.

Season 2 episode 10 (finale), “Power Powder Respect” – Tommy must decide how much he is willing to sacrifice in pursuit of revenge and his long game to take over the Chicago drug game.

The biggest question we have

Are either one of the Flynns going to make it out of the show in one piece? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that with Vic as a snitch, Tommy has got every single reason in the world to try and take him out … provided that he finds out the truth. Also, we know how he feels about Claudia at this point.

Knowing what we do about this franchise, we feel pretty darn confident when we say that the producers are probably going to go all-out to deliver some exceptional stuff close to the end of the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force, including other details on season 2 episode 9

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







