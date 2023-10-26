American Horror Stories season 3: Gwyneth Paltrow is Daphne!

For everyone out there who has been excited to see American Horror Stories season 3, let’s just say we got something special with Gwyneth Paltrow!

While the appearance from the A-list celebrity was not heavily publicized over the course of the lead-up to the premiere, she does have a big role in episode 2 “Daphne.” Or, to be specific, her voice is front and center in much of it! She voices the AI at the center of the episode, which is all about exposing the dangers that come along with technology. Sure, this is not the first time that we have heard the message of AI being bad, but isn’t it still interesting to see it within the lens of this show?

Now, of course we do have to remind everyone that Paltrow has a longtime history with executive producer Ryan Murphy that probably made this appearance happen. She has worked with him in the past, and even had a notable guest spot over on Glee. We’re sure that a part of the appeal for doing American Horror Stories has a thing or two to do with the fact that you can do a little bit of work and then move forward — it is not some sort of big commitment. Also, this franchise certainly benefits from big names in general. We’ve even seen Murphy go out of left field with some of his past choices, whether it be Lady Gaga or Kim Kardashian. Paltrow is more of a traditional choice and yet, a bigger star than we’re used to getting.

Of course, we just hope that this story lived up to the hype that came with seeing her name in the opening credits.

What did you think about Gwyneth Paltrow lending her voice over the course of American Horror Stories season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

