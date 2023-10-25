Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 8 (finale) video: The fight

In just under 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 8, a.k.a. the huge finale.

Is this going to be a pretty emotional story from start to finish? You better believe it! Just consider for a moment where things stand. Stede and Blackbeard are not together, the Pirate Queen’s fleet was destroyed, and now, we are set up for an enormous battle that is going to put multiple lives on the line.

If you want to see one more epic tease for what lies ahead here, all you have to do is visit the link here. Sure, there are no major spoilers here, but we do think that the writers here are setting up a situation where Stede is ready to risk it all. He has become the Gentleman’s Pirate, but can he really be a hero when those around him need it the most? We tend to think that this episode is going to be one about heroism for sure, but there could also be some romance, action, and drama along the way.

As for whether or not there’s going to be a shock ending, that remains to be seen. The only thing that we can note with some confidence right now is that the producers are hoping to make another season — even if that ends up being the final one, there is a chance for a perfect send-off. This fan base is one of the most passionate ones in all of TV — if there is a group that deserves closure for all of these characters they have come to know and love, this is it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

