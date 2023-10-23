Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: Second chances?

As we get ourselves more prepared to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 on AMC next week, we may know the theme already. Are we gearing up for something that is very much about redemption?

Let’s just put it this way — we’re going to see moving forward whether or not Victor Strand can move forward with the life that he’s created for himself. Meanwhile, Madison is trying to atone for her own mistakes, and we’ve seen similar themes in the past with Morgan. It definitely feels like redemption is going to be a huge part of whatever is coming up next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Speaking to ComicBook.com, executive producer Andrew Chambliss made it clear that you will see this idea play out for a rather long time:

“It’s very much the theme in the back half. This really is a moment for all these characters to have a stab at a second chance … We see Victor Strand having created an entirely new life for himself, and now he’s going to have to grapple with the fact of whether or not he can integrate this new persona he’s created with the man he used to be as his old life and new life come together. Madison’s obviously struggling with whether or not she can seek redemption, whether or not she can give all these people at PADRE the gift of family, a place where they can be safe, the things she always wanted for her own children.

“We’ll see that theme resonate as we get into Dwight, Sherry, June’s stories later in the season. It is definitely a big part, and I think it’s a question that the finale of the series is really going to answer in a big way.”

Based on this quote, plus everything else that we’ve heard for a good while now, it absolutely does feel like lot of the major characters on the show are going to get some sort of individual story before it ends. We’d say to prepare for that, and also to get emotional on a few different occasions.

Related – Is Alicia actually dead on Fear the Walking Dead? Let’s get into that

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







