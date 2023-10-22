Upload season 3 episode 3, episode 4: Is this really the full story?

As we get ourselves prepared for Upload season 3 episodes 3 and 4 on Prime Video later this week, do we really know the story?

Well, let’s just say that, at least for the time being, the answer to this is perhaps a little bit more complicated than it would appear on the surface. After what we saw on episode 2, you can make the argument that the premise for season 3 is quite simple: Nathan and Nora are going to travel the country, helping to bring peace and comfort to those who were impacted by everything that happened with Freeyond. There is a sense of optimism that can come from this, and we do think that beyond all of its cynicism, we do think this is a show that is meant to make you smile.

Unfortunately, here is the inherent problem with thinking that everything will be sunshine and rainbows over the course of the rest of the season. We are looking here at a situation where these two could end up being marked individuals. Do you think that a whole host of billionaires is going to just sit back and accept everything that happened with them? Since when is that over going to be viewed as okay to them? We do think that there are going to be repercussions or some other plan that comes into play. Also, we certainly think that Choak at Lakeview is going to be plotting a few things as well.

In the end, let’s just say this for the time being — we are going to see at least one surprise turn (if not multiple ones) coming over the next few weeks. If there is one thing that we can say here with a certain amount of confidence, it is that this show will want to keep you guessing. Why wouldn’t it be interested in that, all things considered?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Upload season 3 and episode 4?

