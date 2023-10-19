Upload season 3 premiere: Show EP on season 4 possibilities

Following the arrival of Upload season 3 on Prime Video this week, how much are we looking towards the future here?

One of our concerns with just about any show on a streaming service is that they could be canceled at just about any point. It is something that generates a lot of fear because you get so invested in the show and this world. That’s especially the case here just because there is such a deep story here to go along with all of the humor.

Here is the good news that we can share for now — while there is no Upload season 4 over at Prime Video as of yet, there are still some reasons for hope. Speaking on this subject to Forbes, here is what executive producer Greg Daniels had to say:

“I’m hoping that the writing staff will get together and we will generate something great for season four and then we’ll see where we are, and see if it needs another one or not. The people at Amazon are very supportive and this is the most-viewed half-hour show that they have, which is a good sign for being able to end the story on our own terms, I think. So far, it’s just really fun. I love the cast. The cast is so great. I am so lucky to have them.”

In the end, the biggest thing to remember if you love this show is to keep binge-watching, and also recommending the series to your friends! There is no reason to think that this has to end at any point in the near future, mostly because the story is so smart and it feels like there is still a large, untapped market that is out there. If season 4 is the final season, we’ll be okay with it — so long as we get that season, anyway.

Do you think we could get an Upload season 4 over at Prime Video?

