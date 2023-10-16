Upload season 3 premiere: Refresh yourself with new video

We know that Upload season 3 is going to be premiering on Prime Video in just a matter of days. Isn’t it easy to be excited? We are entering a brand-new era with Nathan Brown back in the real world … even if there is a rebooted version of himself back in Lakeview, as well. Robbie Amell is about to pull double duty in what could be one of the best seasons yet.

While this show is extremely funny, there is also a lot of story to remember leading into the next batch of episodes. Want to learn more? Let’s just say that the streaming service has something to help with that very thing!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what we are talking about here as you can watch a catch-up video for the entirety of season 2 in just a matter of minutes. While we suppose you could just go ahead and re-watch the entirety of the season (there aren’t that many episodes), we do think that this is also something that is an easy way to refresh yourself.

We do recognize that there is a larger story going on here when it comes to stopping Horizon and some of their larger plans, but at the same time, our main point of curiosity entering the season comes from Nathan himself. Remember that at the time of this writing, there is a legitimate fear that his new download is not going to take long-term, and he could effectively explode at any given moment. There is a ticking clock with him and while there is that other version back at Lakeview, he doesn’t have the same memories. Everything with Nora is now gone, and that leads to a lot of other questions…

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 3 when it premieres?

