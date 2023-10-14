Upload season 3: A lingering Ingrid question

As we prepare to see the Upload season 3 premiere on Prime Video in just under a week, is it time for a conversation about Ingrid?

While we would not say that she is the most likable character in the overall ensemble, it is easy to argue she is among one of the most complex. This is someone clearly starving for attention, and we don’t even mean that in a narcissistic way. She is clearly someone who never grew up with any real connections, and is desperately trying to cling to even the smallest thing that makes her think she has one. This explains some of her feelings towards Nathan, who she has desperately tried to hold on to in a number of different ways.

What Ingrid really wants and needs is love, but she doesn’t know how to get it. She also doesn’t know fully how to love herself. There were some interesting questions raised in season 2, including the episode where the only time she was lovable was when someone else was acting as her.

If there is one thing that we would hope we’d see from this character moving into season 3, it is her getting a chance to actually work on herself and realizing that she deserves something more than trying to connect with various permutations of Nathan. Season 2 could have woken her up to that possibility, but with a new version of Robbie Amell’s character at Lakeview in season 3 (a reboot that came about during the season 2 finale), she may fall back into her old habits.

While she tries to figure that out, be prepared for Nathan and Nora in the real world to work together to try and figure out how to stop a potential Horizon-based conspiracy … while also being aware that there is a ticking clock that could mean the end of this version of Nathan for good. The stakes are higher than ever, but this show will probably still be just as fun.

