Saturday Night Live: Bad Bunny becomes Shrek — why?

We’ve already noted this over the course of tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, but we may be looking at the most random one in recent memory.

After all, consider this: We had unexpected cameos from Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal was a fake translator in the cold open, and then Please Don’t Destroy came out with their new sketch that was all about host Bad Bunny becoming Shrek for a fake movie script that was totally random (but also funny). It had a cast that included Puss in Boots, Donkey, and also Michael Jackson for some reason. It showed off Benito’s comic timing perhaps better than any other sketch on the night so far, and we will also give him credit for being so game to take on something this over-the-top and ridiculous.

Sometimes, being on Saturday Night Live means taking on some really weird things, and absolutely this sketch is a prime example of that. Still, these are also the sketches that are going to be the most memorable after the fact. You’ll want to watch them over and over again, and why wouldn’t you?

Now, could this entire sketch be a way to get the Shrek franchise back out there? Well, remember that there is almost certainly going to be more of this animated universe out there. Remember, the last Puss in Boots movie performed really well!

If you did not know…

There is already one change in the opening to SNL this season, as Please Don’t Destroy is getting its own separate credit. Because of this, we do wonder whether or not we’re going to be seeing a guaranteed short every single week. Or, could some of them end up on the cutting room floor? We will have to wait and see.

