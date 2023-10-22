Saturday Night Live: Mick Jagger appears in telenovela spoof

We knew that there could be some surprises on tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, but a cameo from Mick Jagger? Well, let’s just say that we didn’t see that coming.

The appearance from Mick came right in the middle of a sketch all about a telenovela, where he just so happened to be a random person who showed up. There was no real lead up here, or ultimately a reason for him to be there other than to promote the band’s new music. You could’ve imagined that the show was going to be able to come up with something more befitting of Jagger’s legendary status, but this may have been a part of the appeal. Jagger has a history with the show, and he probably knew that something that was a total surprise would be the best way of generating buzz.

In general, “weird” may be the way to describe what we actually saw from this episode overall. We had a whole sketch about Bad Bunny as Shrek, plus also another cameo early on in the show. We obviously think that there is a desire to keep changing things up and delivering some surprises, so this appearance is fully in that vein.

Now, there is a key question that we have to ask all of you — is this the most random cameo appearance to ever be on the show? For the time being, we are actually willing to wager that it might be. This is probably, if nothing else, a good thing for all of us to think about.

(Also, second place may go to Lady Gaga, who was randomly there to introduce Bad Bunny during his first musical performance on the night.)

What did you think about Mick Jagger turning up during this Saturday Night Live episode?

Is this one of the most unexpected cameos that we’ve ever seen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and come back for some other updates.

