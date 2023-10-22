Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal cameos in Bad Bunny monolgue

We knew that tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live was going to be hosted by none other than Bad Bunny, one of the biggest music stars out there. We hoped for a few different cameos, but Pedro Pascal? That was not at the top of our list!

Yet, Pedro is exactly what he got! The Last of Us star turned up (working incredible yellow pants) in order to serve as Bad Bunny’s “translator” of sorts during the opening monologue, which allowed for the actor to get off a few funny one-liners, especially when it comes to advice for hosting the show. Pedro is extremely funny, and he has also hosted the show in the past. We’d love to see it happen again!

As for why we’re not getting a full-fledged Pedro show right now, it is hard for actors amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike given that they can’t reference any of their other work. They are allowed to appear on the sketch show and do new, original material, but they can’t reference or promote anything else. Honestly, we’re just glad to see him given that the AMPTP has made it hard for any performers to do what they love at the moment.

As for Bad Bunny’s performance, he did prove to have a pretty quick wit though in general, a lot of this show is going to be a real experiment given that he’s not known for sketch comedy. Still, we can imagine why doing this show had to be a thrill for him to try something totally different from what he has tackled in the past.

Also, isn’t hosting this show a dream come true for a lot of people?

Remember that once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, we’re going to have a chance to see the second season of The Last of Us kick off with Pedro and Bella Ramsey.

What did you think about Pedro Pascal turning up at the start of tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode?

