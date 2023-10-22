Doom Patrol season 5: Is there hope for something more?

We are currently in the home stretch of Doom Patrol season 4 and with that, we do have to wonder this: Is the end really here?

In some ways, the answer to that is “absolutely.” These have already been announced as the final episodes, and the producers luckily realized far in advance that there would probably not be any more installments while they were finishing things up. That means that we are getting something that equates to a proper ending here.

Now, with that being said, rest assured that there could always still be a chance for more episodes should the opportunity arise. Speaking on the matter to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Jeremy Carver had to say:

“If you look out there in the world of TV today, things that are seemingly finished pop back up … You just never know. All I can say from where I sit is that I’m extremely, extremely proud of the show we’ve produced, and I’m just thrilled to have gotten the chance to work with the folks I’ve gotten to work with. And I know everybody involved would not hesitate to jump back in because I think all involved had a wonderful time making the show.”

In the end, we would say not to get too invested in the idea of getting a season 5 right now, and just enjoy the fourth season for what it is. There is always a chance that we could get something more in the years ahead but, for now, we know that Warner Bros. Discovery is moving in a different direction when it comes to some of their DC Comics properties. This is the same reason why a number of other live-action properties have already either been canceled or are over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now, including other updates on the future

Are you hoping that there could be a Doom Patrol season 5 someday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







