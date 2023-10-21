Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 21, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the show came back last week after a long break due to the WGA strike. Are we really going to get so lucky as to have a couple of new episodes consecutively?

Well, without further ado, why not just give everyone something to collectively smile about? You are going to have a chance to see more of the late-night show soon, as a new episode is poised to arrive in just a matter of hours. This is one that is going to feature Bad Bunny as both the host and musical guest, which should add a little bit of unpredictability into the proceedings.

The next several episodes of the show are all going to prove interesting in their own way. After all, remember for a moment here that with the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, you are going to see less in the way of big-name movie stars coming on board. They tend to come on when they have something to promote, and promotion is not allowed during the strike. (SNL itself is still permitted, as it falls under a Network Code provision.)

With Bad Bunny, we know that the music will be fantastic — the mystery comes down more to how he is going to perform in some of the sketches. We are fairly optimistic given that he’s proven to be rather funny in the promos that we’ve seen so far; really, the best thing that he can do is let loose and try to have the most fun possible. If he can do that, we feel like the show itself will be a big success at the end of the day.

Remember, there is also another episode of Saturday Night Live airing in one week’s time — we are getting three in a row to start off the season!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Saturday Night Live, including who will host next week

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the series returns to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







