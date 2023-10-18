Saturday Night Live books Nate Bargatze to host; who is he?

Coming up in a week and a half, you are going to see a new episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Nate Bargatze. Now that we have said that, we do think there is a major question a lot of people are wondering: Who he actually is.

Now, we should note that we don’t mean this at all in a derogatory way. The comedian is one of the first hosts chosen in ages that we were not aware of in advance, and that is due at least in part to how hosts are being chosen during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Since a lot of actors can’t use the show in order to promote their current projects, they have to look elsewhere. While Pete Davidson’s show Bupkis was jokingly referenced on this past episode, it was not actually named. While actors have been given a blessing from the union to appear on the show amidst the strike, it is rather hard to do just that given the fact that their work cannot be directly addressed.

Now, let’s get back to Nate Bargatze. If you are a big-time standup fan, you are probably pretty familiar with him already. He has some standup specials on Netflix and has a dedicated social following already — also, he’s probably more of a lock to be a great host than a lot of bigger names. This is what SNL is clearly going for — quality more than anything else. This is a chance to really rely on standup, good jokes, and also some creativity from someone who is at least in an adjacent world.

Given that this is a Halloween episode, there is always a chance for a few themed sketches. We don’t really think that David S. Pumpkins should be considered a lock at all, as Tom Hanks actually has played the character that much.

With that being said, wouldn’t that be fun?

