Upload season 3 finale: Is it ending on big cliffhanger?

Sure, we recognize that we’re only a couple of episodes into Upload season 3 at the moment, but this won’t stop us from discussing the future! There is so much more to look forward to when it comes to the show, and it is really just a matter of when we have a chance to see it.

First and foremost, we should remind everyone that there is no formal season 4 renewal as of yet, but it feels close to a foregone conclusion that more is coming. You never want to say that anything is a sure thing, but it does feel like there is still plenty of reason for hope. All of this is especially good due to what we’re hearing about the end of this season — it certainly sounds as though there could be some sort of cliffhanger ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Upload coverage!

In speaking on this subject a little bit further to Collider, here is at least some of what executive producer Greg Daniels had to say on the subject:

… We’re actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it’s kind of cool. They’re supportive of the show, and I’m pretty optimistic that we’re starting up Season 4 soon. So, hopefully. I wouldn’t want to end the show on such a note, it’d be a really incomplete feeling.

All of this feels like a reference to the idea that this season ends on some sort of cliffhanger, which means that there are a lot of big twists and turns still coming! We know that for now, a big part of the story revolves around this idea that there are two different versions of Nathan Brown. Hopefully, we do get some other chances to see this explored, including how the two are different from each other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Upload now, including other insight on what lies ahead

Where do you think we’re going to see the story go at the end of Upload season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







