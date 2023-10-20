Upload season 3 episode 3: Nathan and Nora’s biggest threat

Now that we are a couple of episodes into Upload season 3, what better time to look to the horizon? We know that there are so many different things to be excited about, especially with Nathan and Nora together in the real world.

With that being said, we also know that there are some equal reasons for concern, with one of the biggest ones being the oh-so-simple fact that this version of Robbie Amell’s version could cease to exist at any moment in his downloaded date. He is relying on unstable technology, and that is without even mentioning the fact that there is another version of him back in Lakeview, where he is seemingly bonding with Ingrid.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Upload coverage!

While we do wonder how these two versions of Lakeview can continue to exist, we would argue that the biggest threat in season 3 remains Choak — even while he’s past the land of the living. While the Freeyond experiment seems to be at a halt, one thing we know about rich tech billionaires is that they can be relentless. Moving forward this season, we tend to think that these people, whether it be Choak or Ingrid’s father, will come up with another plan to achieve the power and control that they want.

Have there been a number of examples of Upload showing that technology can be used for good? Absolutely, but we’ve also gotten the other side of the coin. We know that AI is extremely dangerous, and sometimes things that are being done for the purposes of “efficiency” can still feel rather terrifying. Take, for example, that massive cow that we saw in episode 2. Was anyone else freaked out about that?

Anyhow, don’t assume that everything is going to be peaceful for Nathan and Nora in the real world for long; this is not the sort of show that will do that.

Related – Be sure to read more on the Upload season 3 episode 2 twist now

What do you think we will see for Nathan and Nora moving into Upload season 3 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some additional updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







