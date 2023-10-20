Upload season 3 episode 2: Are ‘Nathan’ and Ingrid together?

We knew entering the first two episodes of Upload season 3 that we would learn a lot about the state of Nathan Brown — and also his copy.

So how exactly are things working when it comes to him and Ingrid? Let’s just say that, at least for now, the answer to that is complicated. Right when she was about to move forward with her life, she got to see a different side of Robbie Amell’s character. As it turns out, this is one that existed from back when the two of them were getting along better than ever … which ironically was when someone else was pretending to be Ingrid in the hug suit.

With all of this in mind, suddenly it seems like there’s a glimmer of hope for Ingrid to have what she wants … but is it all still a lie? Well, she did come clean about not actually being dead. However, she hasn’t said anything about the replacement Ingrid in the bathtub for the casino stunt, and it also feels clear that she’s looking for a quick-fix solution to a huge problem. She still doesn’t know how to permanently love someone. She does want to change, but does not quite know how.

Moving through the rest of the season, we do hope that there’s a chance to see some self-discovery here, as she is the person most unsure of herself in this world. Luke has his own insecurities and fears, but it feels like he’s at least more open to wear his heart on his sleeve.

The good news for the real Nathan

He and Nathan are together! Of course, the complication with this is that there is no real guarantee that things are going to stay that way for good. Remember that there could be a ticking clock on him being able to be downloaded.

