American Horror Stories season 3 episode order: What’s ahead

Are you ready for American Horror Stories season 3 to premiere on Hulu next week? Get ready for more frights, more weirdness, and hopefully more entertainment!

If you have watched this franchise with any series interest over the years, then you probably know this already: This is a show that has proven itself to have a lot of variance. Some episodes can be fantastic, and others utter trainwrecks. A big part of the fun here really comes down to the deep-dives that we get into the great unknown.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

For those of you who did not know already, this new American Horror Stories Hulu-ween event is only four episodes long, and in order, you are going to get “Bestie,” “Daphne,” “Tapeworm,” and then “Organ.” You can watch these episodes in order if you want, but there is also nothing that suggests that you have to. They could be mixed and matched in whatever way feels right for you as a viewer. We’ll admit already that the tapeworm episode is the one that sends the biggest chill down our spine just based on the name alone.

If you do want to see the latest promo for what lies ahead here…

Why not go ahead and head over to the link here? We tend to think that this will, at the very least, better help to set the stage for what lies ahead here. Given that American Horror Story: Delicate is now on hiatus for the next few months (more than likely), FX and Hulu could be more reliant on the spin-off show to carry some of the burden. They have kept a pretty tight lid on a number of things as of late, but we tend to think that this will be changing over the next few days.

Related – Get some more news on American Horror Story: Delicate right now, including just how much of that show may be left

What episode of American Horror Stories season 3 currently has you the most intrigued?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here to get some other information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







