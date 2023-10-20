Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale: Show EP on Ed, Stede

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale on Max next week, one subject stands out. Of course, we are talking here about the present state of things for Ed and Stede! The two had moved forward in some wonderful ways, but it all went awry when Blackbeard decided to depart during episode 7. He realized that he did not want to live this particular existence anymore … but does that mean this relationship is over?

Well, let’s just say that sometimes, circumstances end up playing a particularly big role. What happens to the ships at the end of episode 7 could easily could Ed to rethink some of his decisions.

While show executive producer David Jenkins does not give a lot away to TV Insider about the events of the finale, it does certainly seem as though all options are on the table for Taika Waititi’s character:

“Maybe Blackbeard finds Ed, maybe he finds a more idyllic way of living, but what happens when he learns that all of his friends [may be dead] and maybe the love of his life is gone? I think you see all of these things come to the forefront, and you see them all fight for something they believe in.”

We certainly hope that there is a sense of romantic closure at the end of this season, mostly due to the fact that Ed and Stede do clearly love each other and shouldn’t be apart. Also, you can’t forget the fact that there is no guarantee of a season 3 right now! That has to play a role in how all of us are feeling.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

