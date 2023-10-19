Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale promo: The end of pirates?

Following the release of the latest two Our Flag Means Death season 2 episodes on Max, you may have seen the promo for the finale. What lies ahead here? Let’s just put it like this: We could be at the end of the road for all pirates as we’ve come to know them.

After all, it is fair to remember above all else where this finale is starting up, and that is with the epic explosions that we saw within the Pirate Queen’s fleet. If this is not the sort of thing that makes you nervous about the future, what will be? We anticipate that there is going to be some sort of huge battle coming up, one where there could be a lot of different lives at stake.

Now, in a perfect world, we would love to think that the crew of the Revenge would be well-equipped to take out a power-hungry prince or anyone else. However, this is not the typical crew that we have come to anticipate over time being involved in this world. Blackbeard has already departed and while he is featured at times in the preview, his precise role in the story for now still remains unclear. The only thing we can say is that this is clearly going to be the most action-packed story we have had to see in this world so far.

So will there be a cliffhanger when the dust settles here? While nothing can be confirmed at present, let’s just put things this way: We absolutely would not be surprised. All things considered, how could we be based on the stakes of the show?

What do you most want to see moving into the Our Flag Means Death season 2 finale, especially when it comes to this grand battle?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

