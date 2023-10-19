Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 7: Ed, Stede break up?

If there is one thing that we can say about Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 7, it is this: Why can’t we have nice things? Or, why can’t Ed and Stede have nice things?

For most of this season, what we saw was these two characters growing closer together. However, in this installment we realized further that there were still massive problems that could keep them apart. Take, for starters, the simple fact that they want different things in life at this point.

Think about this from a Blackbeard point of view for a moment — he’s already been that feared pirate and taken countless lives. Fundamentally, he has less of a need to continue the pattern of behavior that he has in the past. This is a man who indicated to Stede that he wanted to venture off to be a fisherman; meanwhile, he watched Stede kill someone. He’s realizing now that Stede could bring him back to a place he doesn’t want to be; or, at the very least, it is causing him to reflect on unsettling parts of his past.

In the end, it is important to remember that these two men are still romantically inexperienced and perhaps insecure. Do we think that they will find their way back to each other? We have hope and yet, they do need to also realize more and more what one another needs. This is really the only way that their future can be changed in any sort of profound manner.

For now, we’re just going to be in our feelings for a while. We had a lot of fun moments across these episodes and yet, we also had this.

What did you think about the events of Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 7 on Max?

Do you have hope still for Ed and Stede? Share below, and come back for more insight we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

