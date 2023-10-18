Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6, 7: See opening titles!

There are so many things to be excited about entering Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 and 7 on Max tomorrow — where should we start?

Well, let’s go ahead and remind you for the time being that the comedy has a real knack of finding fun ways to show off its opening titles. Often, they are tied to the story in some way, and that makes the idea of a possible breakfast in bed all the more appealing.

If you head over to the official Twitter for Our Flag Means Death, you can see that one of the two titles coming up seems to feature such a setting. There are also certainly questions about a robe mixed in here, as well.

Is there some good news coming up here for Stede and Blackbeard? We’d love to think that way, but we do still think in all honesty that we’re bracing for a series stuffed full of various highs and lows for these two characters. They absolutely care about each other and we personally think that this much is obvious. However, at the same time this relationship is not going to be perfect. They both have not had a lot of serious adult relationships and because of that, there is a great deal of growth and development that needs to be done for both of them.

For the time being…

We just hope that these two episodes put a smile on everyone’s faces. We’re sure that there will be some romance mixed in here, but we’re also going to see more of Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie. What is she going to bring to the table here?

What are you most excited to see moving into Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 on Max?

