Justified: City Primeval season 2: EP on possible renewal

Are we going to be getting a Justified: City Primeval season 2 over on FX? Well, we are several weeks removed from the end of season 1, and the cliffhanger there absolutely justifies (pun intended) that we get more.

At the end of the finale, Walton Goggins returned as Boyd! Beyond just that, we also had a chance to see him bust out of prison! He is now on the run and as a result of that, it feels like Raylan suddenly has a pretty darn good reason to defer his retirement for at least a little while longer.

Given an ending like this, it would be easy to assume that the folks at the network would want more … but that is not 100% the case as of yet. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Dinner had the following to say about it:

Everybody would like to, but it’s up to the network. Because it’s not about City Primeval, we would only want to do it if it advanced where we were in the original show. I think we could do that, but it’s up to the network. Walton’s interested, and Tim’s interested, and we think there’s another chapter in Raylan’s life, but what are the needs of FX?

Ultimately, this is a reminder that a Justified: City Primeval season 2 would likely be called something totally different. We do think that a renewal will eventually be announced, but this is not something that FX needs to hurry along. Given that the SAG-AFTRA strike is still happening at the moment, there is really not that much of a reason to rush things along, at least for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

