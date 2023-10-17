Survivor 45 episode 4: Who benefits most from tribe swap?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to see both Survivor 45 episode 4 as well as an important tribe swap. We’re going to see things get shaken up again, and for the members of the Lulu tribe, the timing couldn’t be any more perfect.

In getting to the title of this article, it is abundantly clear right now that Sean benefits from this swap more than anyone. After all, he gets an opportunity to start brand new and at this point, he probably needs that since he’s on the bottom with Kaleb and Emily. Beyond that, though, who else could be a real beneficiary of some changes in the game?

Well, this is where we look mostly to Sifu and J. Maya, who were both seemingly on the bottom of the Reba tribe, and it is not all that clear how aware of it they really were. You can argue that Drew and Austin may have needed a fresh start after making their own allies paranoid, but Austin has an idol and we don’t think that for them, it was 100% essential in any way.

Here’s the funny thing, though, about the Belo tribe: Did they need a swap at all? Think about it like this. From what we have seen, over there in that group we had three different pairs with flexibility for people to shift wherever they deemed necessary. It was not super-clear who was on the bottom, but we think that most of them are decent enough socially that they could blend in anywhere.

The biggest question entering episode 4 is one that goes a little something like this: How much does loyalty to the original tribe matter after a swap? It could make a part of the game predictable, and we prefer it when things are a little more fluid.

