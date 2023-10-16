When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: Is Lucas dead?

We knew that the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale was going to give us some sort of big-time cliffhanger. With that in mind, let’s talk Lucas for a moment. Or, to be more specific, let’s talk who he saw in the Capital City at the end of the episode.

What can we say right now? Well, for starters, Chris McNally’s character seemed legitimately shocked to see them turn up, and from there, we ended up seeing Bill show up to Elizabeth and Nathan in the final minutes. There is some sort of emergency that requires their attention.

Our immediate concern here is that someone hurt or tried to kill Lucas in order to ensure that he is not able to achieve some of his goals as Governor. After all, we don’t think that Bill’s arrival is one that signaled that he was passing along some good news. Given that we haven’t heard anything to suggest that McNally is leaving the show, we are hoping that this is not the worst news possible.

With this being said, there is still another important question to ponder here as well: Are the writers already conjuring up a unique way to keep Lucas around? Remember that with him out of Hope Valley, it’s really hard for him to be a major part of the story. This is something that at some point, the writers are going to have to balance and figure out … even if it is not always the easiest thing in the world for them to do.

No matter what happens here…

Can we at least say that this is a pretty great cliffhanger? This is at least the sort of stuff we almost always want to see from this show, especially since we know it is coming back for more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart, including discussion on season 11

What did you think about the events of the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







