Yellowstone season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: CBS expectations

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 1 episode 9, one that is notable for many reasons.

What’s the biggest one at present? That is rather simple, as we are looking at the season 1 finale! “The Unraveling: Pt. 2” does work to tie together some loose ends from the past several weeks, as well as set the stage better for the future.

Now, of course we can say that we know where things are coming, as there are multiple other seasons of Yellowstone that have aired already on Paramount Network. The first season airing on CBS this fall was mostly just a way to provide some programming during the writers’ strike and attract new viewers to the show. With the strike over, there is a chance that normal programming could resume in early 2024 — at least provided that we get to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. There is somewhat of a wait-and-see approach that will need to be taken here. (Remember that this also impacts when the fifth season of the Taylor Sheridan Western resumes shooting, as we don’t have a ton of clarity on that at present.)

If you are interested in scoring some other updates now, we suggest that you view the Yellowstone season 1 episode 9 synopsis:

“The Unraveling: Pt. 2” – With the walls closing in, John discovers which family and allies will stand with him and fight, on the first season finale of YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Oct. 22 (9:00-9:59 PM, ET / 8:30-9:29 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you are watching this episode for the first time, the only thing that we can is to buckle up and prepare for a lot of chaos and what will, in the end, prove to be a really exciting hour of TV with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

(Photo: CBS via Paramount Network.)

