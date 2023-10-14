Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 14, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are hoping to have some good stuff tonight on October 14, we come bearing the goods!

In particular, and for the first time in more than five months, we are thrilled to have some positive news to share: The late-night sketch show is coming back tonight! The end of the WGA strike recently cleared the way for the sketch show to return. The SAG-AFTRA strike may still be ongoing, but there is a separate agreement that covers many talk and variety programs like this one. The union has already given the entire cast their blessing to come back, and you will see the SNL premiere in its typical timeslot.

As for what you are going to get from start to finish tonight, think Pete Davidson! The comedian has a real history of delivering super-memorable sketches and also monologues, and we tend to think that we’re going to see a little bit of both here. It’s been a little over a year since he formally left Saturday Night Live as a cast member, and he was actually supposed to host last May before the WGA strike began. It is only fitting that he came back to get the hosting gig here, since he knows the show so well and will be a perfect way to reintroduce viewers to it.

We do think that there are going to be a number of sketches throughout the night that reference either the strike or some other current events. However, don’t be mad if they are not going to be able to fit everything in. This is only a 90-minute show, and you also have to fit in performances by Ice Spice, as well!

If you want to see the promo for tonight’s episode featuring Pete, Ice Spice, and Kenan Thompson, you can do so over here.

