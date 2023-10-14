Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6: Spanish Jackie returns

Want to get another tease for Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 and episode 7? Let’s just say there is plenty of fun coming in the near future here!

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place may be noting some celebrations that are seemingly in store. It seems, at least based on some new images released by TV Insider, that Spanish Jackie could be involved in some of them. We love this role for Leslie Jones, and we do think it’s pretty fun to see her be a part of this whole crazy ecosystem on an occasional basis.

Meanwhile, you also get to see multiple characters in some form of drag over the course of these two episodes, including Wee John and Izzy. There could be an elaborate party happening there, and we do wonder whether it could be tied to the recent engagement of Lucius and Black Pete. We’d love to see a wedding!

One other things that is worth noting here from a Blackbeard – Ed perspective is that a lot of these celebrations could at least serve as some sort of way for the feelings between the two of them to deepen, but also for them to take on some more obstacles that have been a part of their lives for a while. They each have gone through a lot in their past that they have to unravel, but who knows? Seeing love and happiness elsewhere on the Revenge may also allowing them the chance to experience a sort of love that could be there for them one day.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

