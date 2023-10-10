Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: Where is Janis?

Are you looking to see Janis at some point on Quantum Leap season 2? If you are looking for this character, we 100% understand. After all, think about a few things here! She had such an important role back in season 1, and we certainly think it matters that she is Al Calavicci’s daughter. We do think that you need to include as many ties to season 1 as possible, especially when you remember the fact that we don’t have Sam Beckett in the midst right now.

So what’s going on with her moving forward? Well, the unfortunate truth is that logistics (in other words, only so much space per episode) mean that the character is going to be MIA for at least a good while now. Here is what show executive producer Martin Gero had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“We love the actress, Georgina Reilly. She was an amazing addition to the first season … The reality is, we have so many characters to service already in those present-day stories and barely enough time. As much as we love her, the idea of adding her into the fold would just start to eat away screentime from our other great established cast.”

Ultimately, never say never when it comes to Janis coming back at some point moving forward. Given the nature of this series, we tend to know that just about anyone could come back, including people we have only seen in just one episode.

For the immediate future, we tend to think that a good part of the focus is going to be on just working to ensure that we get a good sense of where the team is at on the other side of the big time jump. A lot has changed in the three years that Ben was presumed dead — Addison has moved on, for example, and that is going to be an issue for sure.

