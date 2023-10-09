Twisted Metal season 2 renewal: Will it be announced in October?

As we inching closer to a Twisted Metal season 2 renewal over at Peacock? Based on its performance, it feels like there is a good chance it will be back. However, we are at a point where nothing has been announced.

So, for the time being, we just sit back and wonder this: What in the world is the streaming service waiting for?

Well, if we were to try and answer that question seriously for a moment, we would say that the powers-that-be are trying already to lock in whether they want to make another season happen, and possibly what the story plan could be. They may have waited until the end of the WGA strike to have serious negotiations on it and based on the season 2 finale, we 100% think that the door remains open for more. As a matter of fact, you could argue the story we saw throughout the first season was a prequel-of-sorts to a proper Twisted Metal competition — otherwise known as the events of the game. We tend to believe that Sweet Tooth is still out there, and there are so many other iconic characters we could expect to meet.

While it feels reckless to say that there’s a 100% chance we get more news on a Twisted Metal season 2 this month, we do think the odds are reasonably high and if not October, we could learn in November. The longer that Peacock waits, the more challenging it could be to bring it back, especially when you have a roster of pretty talented people who are going to be in demand for other projects.

In general, let’s just say that Twisted Metal season 1 was one of the more pleasant surprises of the year, and we would love nothing more than to see it keep going for a good while still.

Do you want to see a Twisted Metal season 2 renewal happen over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates as we keep our fingers crossed.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

