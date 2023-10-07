The Continental season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the end of the three-part season 1 today, is The Continental season 2 going to happen at Peacock? Or, are we very-much at the end now?

We do think it is understandable to raise that question, just like it is also understandable to wonder whether or not this series, from within the world of John Wick, has hit anywhere close to its ceiling. We understand fully why Peacock ordered the show, given that it’s an opportunity to expand upon one of their most-lucrative franchises. Of course, one of the reasons why said franchise is so lucrative is because of Keanu Reeves, and that is what makes some offshoots a little more of a challenge.

Now, we should go ahead and note that The Continental was not necessarily set up to be a show that lasted multiple seasons, and was promoted as a three-part event for that very reasons. However, we have also seen already that the John Wick movies could go on longer than anyone has thought or intended, so we would keep that in mind.

Instead of seeing more of this particularly proper, our expectation is more that the folks at the aforementioned streaming service could end up bringing some other project to the table set in the same world. Let’s be real for a moment: Networks and streaming services love franchises. Or, to be a little more specific, they love milking franchises for whatever they can. We do tend to think, with that in mind, that there will at least be more discussions about the future.

Let’s just put it this way — if there is not any other news over the next year about the future of the John Wick franchise, we would be shocked. It makes too much money for something more to not be considered.

