Billions season 7 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Game Theory Optimal’

As we get prepared for Billions season 7 episode 9 on Showtime next week, is it 100% clear that we are in the home stretch? There are only a handful of episodes left and within those, it feels abundantly clear that the potential for drama is high. We are very much prepared for that and beyond just this, we are hoping to see whether or not Mike Prince will actually be stopped in his tracks.

How could that happen? Well, there are a few different ways to think about it. We could be seeing an end to his story that is caused in some way by what happens with Chuck Rhoades; or, it could be something that he brings about himself. At this point, we tend to think that all options are still on the table.

For those wondering, “Game Theory Optimal” is the title for Billions season 7 episode 9. Meanwhile, the synopsis below has a few more details as to what lies ahead:

Chuck makes a daring and risky move to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to taking Prince down; Prince gets tipped off about a potential mutiny among his ranks; Wendy is tempted by a new opportunity.

No matter where this episode goes, we do feel with a certain measure of confidence that it will set up what lies ahead on the other side … and you really should be prepared for that and then some.

For Wendy, the biggest question we tend to consider is whether or not she ever decides that she’s done being on this hamster wheel. We do think that she’s smart enough to be the last person standing at the end of this, but is any of it really worth it? Sure, characters like Axe and Prince have more money than they know what to do with, but how happy does it really make them?

