Is The Afterparty new this week on Apple TV+? Season 3 hopes

Is The Afterparty new this week over on Apple TV+? If you want an answer to that or a look ahead, we are happy to help.

Before we dive any further here, let’s start off with a bit of the unfortunate news at present: There isn’t anything more coming with this particular show anytime soon. Last week was the season 2 finale, which makes some sense given that we did learn the truth about who killed Edgar Minnows once and for all. With that tied up everyone can start to make some other decisions in regards to their future, and that includes Zoe and Aniq looking forward as a married couple and Danner getting more into the world of film.

What The Afterparty did so effectively in the finale was tie up a number of loose ends, while at the same time also making it that they could come back for more. You never know when another case could surface!

Of course, with that said there is a long road to potentially getting there. Just remember for a moment here that the streaming service has to renew the Tiffany Haddish – Sam Richardson show first and foremost and after that, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes need to be resolved. (Of course, a renewal could come after the strikes end, but there’s a lot that needs to be done here.)

The best-case scenario for a premiere date

If we are really lucky, there is a tiny chance that we could see more either at the end of 2024 or early 2025; yet, it could be far longer than that. The most important thing for now is that we’re patient, given that the creative team needs ample time in order to work all of their magic. This is not a show that you want to rush.

