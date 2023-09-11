Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Late-night mind games

What exactly is happening in Big Brother 25 tonight? You could call it gameplay, or one of the biggest power-trips ever. Either way, we are bearing witness here to some people who seem to be relishing their temporary position and are, at least metaphorically, playing with their food a little bit.

To be specific here, we are talking about Cameron and Jared, who seem to be brought together by 1) their shared power this week and 2) their overall arrogance within the game.

Some of the madness started tonight when Blue decided that she was going to sell out Jag, America, and a lot of their possible plans to Jared — which is totally weird given that Jag trusts her with everything. Yet, here we are with Blue saying she’d even nominate Jag, which we really hope is a lie at this point. She knows that Jag is in danger no matter what and making him a bigger target means she’s not one. It’s all part of the game … but then Jared went and told a lot of this conversation to Cameron, who want to have more mind-games when it comes to telling people whether they are or aren’t using the Veto. They still think that the paranoia could get them some more information about what’s happening in the game.

Is this true? Maybe, and it could also be Jared intentionally making Cam out to look more and more ridiculous. (Of course, it may also do the same thing to Jared, as his ego is really running out of control tonight.) We should note that Jared basically told Blue after his Cam conversation that he wants to nominate him next week.

For now, Izzy and Felicia actually remain on the block and more than likely, Felicia is heading out this week — Jared talked to Blue about whether or not he’d use it, but that all seems to be theater. He’s not playing it.

All that really matters moving forward

It’s pretty simple: Trust. America, Cory, and Jag need to really recognize that all they really have is each other at this point. They don’t even fully have Matt! If they can win HoHs moving forward, the game could change … but they have yet to do that so far.

What are you hoping to see tomorrow on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us know below! After you do just that, come back around for more.

