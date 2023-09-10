Reacher season 2 premiere date: Will we get it this September?

In the event you did not know already, it has already been confirmed that Reacher season 2 is coming in December. Is there a lot to be excited about with that in mind? Absolutely!

With that being said, we are at a point where we are still sitting around and hoping for more details in regards to specifics. Where’s the premiere date announcement? Should you expect it fairly soon? Well, here is what we can say.

First and foremost, we don’t believe that the Alan Ritchson series will be directly impacted by either the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes. Just remember for a moment here that filming for season 2 ended this past winter; as a matter of fact, the show was already filming season 3 (despite it technically not being officially announced) when the strikes shut things down not too long ago. The only reason the show could be delayed is in the event Prime Video is trying to stretch out their programming.

Now, in the event that the streamer does stick to the December premiere window, we tend to think that we will get an exact date either this month or in early October. That gives them ample time to promote the future of Reacher and it’s important to remember that they are going to need it here. After all, remember that so long as the aforementioned actors’ strike is going, the cast will not be able to promote the series. Instead, the Prime Video team is going to need to find other ways to get the word out.

(Of course, another option is that the writers and actors just get a deal that is fair for the tremendous value they bring to the table — why not consider that?)

