Following tonight’s new episode of The Chi season 6, let’s raise the following question: Is Pastor Stanley Jackson dead? This may not be something that we were prepared for, but that scene in the final seconds was brutal.

First of all, we should just address the obvious question: We tend to think that the Tory O. Davis’ character is saying goodbye. After all, he was strangled mid-prayer, and it certainly did not seem like he saw this coming. Losing someone in his position is the sort of thing that obviously does create a ripple effect throughout the community, and that is certainly something that we envision happening moving forward.

While Pastor Stanley was not necessarily a main character in every single episode, he has been a staple over the years. Also, his death cements further that The Chi continues to have no problem killing off important characters over the course of time. Sometimes, you can predict where things are going; at other points, it takes you more by surprise.

We certainly do not think it is a coincidence that this character is being taken away at the end of episode 6; that gives the creative team two episodes in the first part of this season to show us the aftermath, and there is a chance that it goes far beyond that, as well.

What is even crazier is how this moment did come after a story with some milestones elsewhere, including for Kevin and a few other notable characters. All of it does serve as a reminder of how this show often balances its tone and various events … and we also have to remain on our toes through a good bit of it.

(Photo: Showtime.)

