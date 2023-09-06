Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 preview: Saving Sabine?

Next week on Disney+ you’re going to have a chance to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 arrive — so what more is there to say about that now?

Well, first and foremost, it is probably important to note that we are shocking already at the halfway point of the season! We would love to see more of the series sooner rather than later, but moving forward, we are only getting an episode a week the rest of the way. The end goal for Ahsoka Tano seems to be clear the rest of the way (defeating Thrawn), but the path there could have its fair share of bumps in the road and occasional surprises. Would you have it any other way?

Now, let’s talk for a moment here about where things stood at the end of episode 4 for a moment — and it was pretty bad news for both Ahsoka and Sabine both. After all, Rosario Dawson’s character was presumably left for dead after that battle with Baylan Skoll … but, of course, this show wasn’t going to kill off their main character. She is still out there, but things moving forward for her are not going to be easy. (How can they be based on that ending?)

Now, of course, the question comes down to whether or not Ahsoka is going to be able to find Sabine and try to undo the decisions that she made in episode 4 — almost saving her from herself. Also, there is another question that you have to wonder here — where in the world Tano actually is. We know that when she “woke up,” she was hearing the voice of Anakin Skywalker — and then she actually saw him in the flesh!

Now, we tend to think that moving forward, we are going to better understand what’s going on there — was that a dream? Will it help to track down Sabine? Is this entire next episode a love letter to Hayden fans?

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on Ahsoka, including other hopes on a season 2

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 over on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are so many other updates ahead that you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







