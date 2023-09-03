Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Replacement roulette; Cirie’s plan

The houseguests within Big Brother 25 have only been awake for a few hours and yet now, everyone is scrambling again. We do think there is a lot of insanity going on regarding the replacement nominee for the week but beyond just that, what we’re also getting is a real reminder of just how good Cirie is at this game. Insanely good. We think some people in the game know it, but she is just so protected that it’s hard to do much of anything about it.

So where should we start as we dive deeper into all of this? Well, we should go ahead and note, first and foremost, that Jag seemingly remains the target — and because this is what Cirie wants, it will probably be what happens.

Here’s just a quick summary of what the Survivor legend has done over the past 12-16 hours. She’s made Izzy feel even more a part of her family (the whole “Izzy Fields” joke has more life than ever now after Cirie told her she’s basically a Fields). Also, she had a conversation earlier today with Cameron that steered him against Jag, despite all the conversations that Cameron and Jag have had together. She was able to keep the target off America for now, and also let it slip to Cory that Matt is targeting America, giving Cory someone else to distrust. She is basically working to plant seeds to ensure that there is never a cohesive other side of the house. This is something that Tyler did a little bit of on Big Brother 20, but never to a level that was this consistent or effective.

Why doesn’t Cirie want America out this week?

We’ve heard questions about that, and here is the simple answer that we have to that. She realizes that her and Cory together are a big target and a viable distraction for her, Izzy, and Felicia. Also, she knows that Jag is a viable option for players like Matt and Blue and if he’s gone, that means that they cling more to her and Jared. It is about eliminating choices while also isolating some other threats down the line.

As for Red, he and Cameron aren’t anywhere near as close as they were and Cameron is an obvious threat. Because of all that, Red is almost a non-entity as a target right now.

Who do you think could be the biggest threat to Cirie on Big Brother 25 at the moment?

