Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who’s the target now? (day 33)

It is a little over 24 hours before the next Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 25 house, so what is it that we could see happen with that?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting, once again, that there are probably going to be at least three or four different changes to what happens between now and 24 hours from now. After all, we saw everyone from Bowie Jane to America to Matt be discussed as a possible replacement nominee after Cameron won the Veto yesterday. So who is the target from here? Well, we’d just say to look towards Jag — again.

Ultimately, for now the appeal to getting Jag out of the house is simply that it’s something that the likes of Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia can largely agree on, and all of them believe he doesn’t have too much value to them moving forward. While Cirie felt as though initially he could be someone to work with her, Jag has not exactly done a great job of shrinking his target. Instead, he has went on a big crusade to try and figure out what happened to him while also trying to make new deals left and right. It also didn’t help that he had a long conversation with Cameron last night that made everyone paranoid.

What Jag should have done upon his return is lay low and be really cautious. Instead, he’s just put him in a spot where nobody has any incentive to trust him and he’s been far too pushy. We do think a lot of people like him on a personal level but on a game level, he has made so many problems for himself that it would require a big recovery today for him to get back on track.

