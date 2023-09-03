Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee mayhem

Tonight on the Big Brother 25 house, we have once again see a particularly messy situation. Shocked? Well, it’s hard to be at this point. The main theme at the heart of this one is Jared making things so much harder on himself than he really needs to be.

Based on what we’ve seen from the guy, we tend to think that he wants to get America out this week after Cameron won the Veto. Why? There’s not a lot of trust there, and we also think that Jared just doesn’t like the fact that she’s more loyal to other people and doesn’t do a lot for him. Some of his critiques here are absolute nonsense and by virtue of that, relatively hard to take seriously. Yet, the problem he faces here is that Cirie doesn’t feel like this is the right place since it 100% causes them to lose Cory.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

One of the things that we’ve seen from Cirie over time here is that she’s mostly in the camp of trying to keep as many possible allies in the game as possible. Since the idea from the start here was to split up Cameron and Red, she does still feel value in doing that and isn’t going to get guilted into saving Red because it’s his birthday. Naming Bowie Jane as a replacement is a possibility, mostly because she’s not a real threat to anyone in the game and beyond just that, she is also someone who doesn’t win things.

Yet, Jared doesn’t seem all that keen to go after Bowie, and he has the rather-bizarre reasoning for it in that he doesn’t want to make an enemy. Matt volunteered previously to be on the block this week and that’s still possible, but he didn’t exactly volunteer in this position. Since Cirie has already assured America that she will be okay, that shouldn’t be the choice; yet, we kind of think that Jared is going to roll through the other options, go rogue, and decide that America is best but as a “pawn.” Then, he can claim he never wanted her to go out. Another possibility is Jag, who he just feels lies all the time. (Jag has talked WAY too much since coming back in the game.)

We will see where things go from here but regardless, we think that Jared at least has already lost America / Cory for good after today. If America wins the next Head of Household, there could be absolute chaos that comes from it.

Related – Get some more Veto aftermath

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 25 when it comes to the replacement nominee this week?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







