Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS, September 3, 2023?

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that of course, it would be nice to dive head-first into the next phase of the show.

After all, if you watched the most-recent episode of the show, then you know already that there are some major changes coming to the season. After being a team competition for the entirety of the story so far, it is about to shift over to becoming an individual game. That means that strategy and challenge performances will be more important than ever, as well knowing the right alliances to make and/or when to make them.

Now, however, we have to get to sharing some of the bad news — after airing on Sundays and Thursdays for the bulk of the series so far, everything is changing course. There is no installment tonight and for the rest of the season, you are going to see things shift over to Thursdays exclusively.

What’s the reason for the change? Well, with CBS not getting much of a proper fall schedule during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, they are going to need to stretch out as much of their other programming as they possibly can. This is where the TJ Lavin hosted show comes into play.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8 synopsis, in the event that you have not seen it already:

“Independence Day” – The challengers’ strategies shift after host TJ Lavin announces that the team competition has concluded and they enter the individual phase of the game, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 7 (10:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

