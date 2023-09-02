The Golden Bachelor finale spoilers: Is filming wrapping up?

Is filming on The Golden Bachelor getting pretty close to complete? Based on the evidence online, it seems to feel that way!

For a little more of said evidence, why not head over to the official Instagram of show host Jesse Palmer? Over there, you can see an image that features both him and the show’s lead Gerry Turner seemingly in some sort of tropical location. Doesn’t it feel like the end of the season? (Also, Gerry is rocking a little bit of stubble here, as well.)

Ultimately, we know that filming for Gerry’s season started not that long ago, but it has to be done in a pretty tight window in order for it to be ready to go a little bit later this month. Given that this is a smaller cast and we’re also only getting one-hour episodes, The Golden Bachelor feels a little more like an experiment than anything else right now. Since you are dealing with older contestants, this is very much an experiment that they are trying to play out over time. Who is to say right now what direction things are going to end up tilting? We hope that this show is funny but also endearing, and we don’t see any of these older contestants deal with some unnecessary drama that makes it less fun to watch.

Our hope is that within at least a couple of weeks, we’re going to get a full trailer! From here, we know that life for Jesse is not going to get any less chaotic, given the fact that Joey’s upcoming season of The Bachelor should also start up production before too long. We’re sure that it will premiere at some point in January, as it almost always does.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

