Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think that it will come as a big surprise we want the sketch show back soon.

After all, consider this — in a standard network TV season, we would probably be around four or five weeks away from the SNL premiere airing and we’d get a lot of updates as we waited! These include getting to know the early hosts, plus any cast changes or new additions. This show has a lot of time-honored traditions, which do largely come from it being around for as long as a lot of viewers have been alive.

Unfortunately, there is still no premiere date in sight, largely due to the fact that on this Labor Day Weekend, we are still heavily into the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It feels like we’re closer to a deal with the writers than the actors, but who can say this with 100% certainty? It’s hard to when there are so many variables that can change!

While it is true that Saturday Night Live would be able to return faster after the strikes than a lot of its competitors, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to meet its standard premiere window. Our hope at this point is just that we get to see the series back at some point this fall, and we hope that beyond just that, there will be room for plenty of installments in the winter or spring.

As for a possible premiere host, we’ve already laid some of this out but it would be nice to see someone like Jennifer Coolidge, Kieran Culkin, or Pete Davidson, who was originally set to host in the spring but were unable to do so as a result of the WGA strike kicking off. Of course, Margot Robbie remains a compelling A-list candidate who has also hosted a premiere before.

