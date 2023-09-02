Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6: There’s a ghost?

Since we are just a few days away from seeing Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 arrive on Hulu, why not discuss one of the more intriguing parts? By this, we mean the crazy (but also interesting) possibility that there actually could be a ghost running around the Goosebury Theater.

After all, the title for this episode is “Ghost Light,” and it seems like Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s search for evidence could end up colliding in some way with a few urban legends.

So what is really going to be going on here? We have said this before, and we certainly think that it’s worth repeating: We hardly imagine that we are about to see the Hulu series start to become some sort of supernatural show. Could a character or two have a dream about ghosts? Sure, but that is different from actually seeing them!

The way in which we think about this episode now is quite simple: It could be an homage of sorts to the Scooby-Doo cartoons where it seemed like some sort of ghoul or ghost was running around. In the end, though, it was just a person in a mask. Someone may be intentionally causing a harrowing situation at the theater. Or, the trio could discover that there is someone who works there (a janitor?) who is often ignored and with that, they could know a whole lot more about what is going on behind the scenes than anyone realizes.

Given where we are right now in the season, we do tend to think that we’re going to see the story accelerate — especially with the Ben Glenroy mystery. We have to learn more about who killed him soon, no?

