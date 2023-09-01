Only Murders in the Building season 3: Where is Matthew Broderick?

Given that we are a good ways into Only Murders in the Building season 3 at the moment, it feels like the perfect time to wonder. Where in the world is Matthew Broderick on the Hulu series after he was featured in the trailer?

Well, here is where we do have some sort of good news: It feels like we are going to be seeing the actor around sooner rather than later.

As we reported recently, the upcoming seventh episode of this season (airing a week from Tuesday) is going to give us a chance in order to see, seemingly, Broderick on board. After all, Oliver will be visited by an icon of the stage, so who better is it than him? We personally do love the idea of Matthew playing himself, largely because it does continue the legacy of Only Murders in the Building having actors on board to play some sort of version of who they are in the real world. Remember that in season 1, we had an appearance from Sting. Meanwhile, season 2 offered up an opportunity to see Amy Schumer, which honestly felt somewhat wasted at the end of the day. Why didn’t they give her a role in the story that actually made some sense?

How much of Broderick will we see?

It’s a great question, given that Oliver probably needs a new lead in order to really sell his musical. However, is he actually going to go for Matthew? The thing about this show is that it definitely loves its surprises, and who says that all of them have to be tied directly to the murder mystery? They could still turn up in a few different places, as well…

