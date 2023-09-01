Family Law season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big season 2 finale today on The CW, can you expect a Family Law season 3 to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is quite simple: Because this show is a Canadian import, it is not one that its American partner has full control in a lot of the time. However, in this case there is not all that much you have to worry about. Family Law was already greenlit for another season and with that, the hope is that you are going to see it arrive in the US at some point over the course of 2024.

This show represents further everything that The CW is trying to do in their current era. They are not working actively to try and eradicate all of their scripted programming; however, their end goal here is to clearly work in order to ensure that they have cost-effective shows that can generate decent audiences. We know, as well, that they are looking to age up their programming from some of the superhero and vampire-related shows that they have had over the past several years. This series fits the bill.

Of course, don’t expect some sort of season 3 premiere date to be revealed over the course of the next several months. The CW fall schedule has already been put out there, and within that, you’ve got a number of other acquisitions plus a few reality shows scattered here and there. Whether or not their new programming strategy will work is something that we will have to figure out long-term; in the end, this isn’t something that you need to be altogether worried about right now.

Instead, why not just spend the next few days wondering about what the next season could look like story-wise? There is a lot of potential out there!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Family Law season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







