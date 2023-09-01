My Adventures with Superman season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

After the end of season 1 this week, is there going to be a season 2 of My Adventures with Superman over at Adult Swim?

Obviously, we understand the concern over just about any show that falls under the DC umbrella these days, especially since there seems to be such a big transformation of many different comic-book properties out there. We know that there is still a live-action Superman show out there in Superman & Lois over at The CW, but we are worried already that season 3 is going to be the final one there.

When it comes to My Adventures with Superman, the good news that we can share here is that there will be a season 2. From the very start two seasons were ordered, which has to be quite useful since animation in this style takes some time and they can plan ahead.

As for what else we want to see here, it really starts with a lot more character-specific stories. What the series has done well already is fleshed out a younger version of the character then we’ve seen as of late, and of course it is really fun that we get to see Jack Quaid of The Boys voice him. (Who doesn’t love irony?)

So when will the next batch of episodes premiere?

Odds are, we will be waiting for at least a good while, not that this comes as all that much of a surprise here. The industry is in so much flux and for the time being, we’re just glad about the fact that we’re getting to see as much of the show as we are. There will be time to worry about a premiere date later — more than likely, at some point in 2024. From there, maybe we can see exactly what some of these adventures end up looking like.

Do you think we are going to see My Adventures with Superman season 2 happen over at Adult Swim?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates all about the series.

(Photo: Adult Swim.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







